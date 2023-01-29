Look back: Sand snafu at Auburn landfill sealed firm's fate

Jan. 29, 1993

When then-City Manager Joe Braun ordered construction on the new city landfill halted in November 1991 because a layer of sand in the pit didn't meet state specifications, City Hall began looking around to figure out who was responsible for the snafu. For one of the two companies ending up with the blame, Judgment Day has come.

The fault finger pointed at two firms. First, officials reasonably concluded that the contractor — Marcy Construction — was to blame. Subsequently, officials have denied the Frankfurt firm about $500,000 in payments associated with the sand fiasco. Marcy has since filed a lawsuit to recover the money.

Yet City Hall also has harbored a grudge against C&S Engineering, the project's supervising engineering firm. After all, councilors pointed out, the company was overseeing the new landfill construction. So, when C&S handed in a bill for about $150,000 associated with fixing the faulty sand, City Hall declined to pay.

Despite that, C&S continued to work on capping a portion of the old landfill, a job the company was hired to do separately — even though several councilors have expressed their displeasure with the engineering firm.

With such background baggage hovering about, then, it came as no surprise when the city's Solid Waste Director Bob Becker announced last week that he was recommending that the city hire another company to replace C&S to complete the job of capping the old dump.

Becker stresses that C&S was not fired. He says that the job of closing the old landfill was divided into two parts, and that C&S simply was not hired to do the second part.

Still, the move is unusual. The new company that Becker has recommended for the next section of the old dump, Resource Associates, will be doing essentially the same work that C&S has been doing. That means C&S was passed over even though it had presumably amassed a unique expertise in Auburn's old landfill.

Becker concedes that the sand snafu at the new landfill — and the little question of the $150,000 dispute — was a factor in passing over C&S. "The possibility of them continuing with a sense of entitlement left us uneasy," he admits. "It became an issue."