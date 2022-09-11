Look back: SCHOTT to close Auburn plant in 2008

Sept. 11, 2007

AUBURN — SCHOTT North America will close its doors at Columbus Street and displace 73 workers by the end of 2008, company officials announced Monday.

The fiber optic production lines will be moved to other facilities internationally, but some of the workforce also will find opportunities elsewhere. Company spokesman Brian Lynch could not say how many Auburn employees will be offered jobs at other locations because of the shutdown's long time frame.

The early announcement is intended to help with the transition, SCHOTT fiber optics division Vice President and General Manager Heinz Kaiser said.

“It gives them an opportunity to cope with this difficult situation,” he said. “Since the performance of employees has been so excellent over the years, we've tried to treat them with respect and fairness and do everything we can to help them.”

The final decision to close the city plant will help the Elmwood-based corporation stay globally competitive, a company press release stated. SCHOTT, which acquired the facility at 62 Columbus St. from Fostec in 1999, will also work with the state Department of Labor to help with job placement.

“Any time there's a loss or change, it's always hard or it's always a shock,” city planning and development program manager Cynthia Aikman said in reaction to the news.

On the positive side, many area manufacturers are looking to fill plant positions at the moment, she said. When Columbus Street neighbor Bombardier closed in 2006, most of the 160 workers were absorbed by other manufacturers.

“We didn't have a net loss of jobs, we actually gained jobs that year,” Aikman said.

Probably the city's largest closure since then, she hoped for similar results.

The SCHOTT shutdown will occur gradually until the conclusion of next year. Following the closure, corporate customers will do business with the SCHOTT fiber optic facility in Southbridge, Mass.

The Auburn location produces fiber optic and light emitting diode, or LED, products for medical and industrial applications.