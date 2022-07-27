Look back: Schumer takes truck issue to New York City

July 27, 2007

In an effort to decrease the number of garbage haulers driving on local roads in the Finger Lakes region, U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer has written a letter to New York City Department of Sanitation Commissioner John Dougherty.

Schumer, who previously introduced legislation to mandate that trucks hauling hazardous materials or solid waste stay on the National Highway System, is asking the commissioner to work with local and state authorities to route these trucks away from roads (i.e. Routes 38, 38A, 41 and 41A) that go through small communities.

Haulers, many on their way to and from the Seneca Meadows landfill in Waterloo, often take the local roads as shortcuts and to save on toll money. But many local residents are concerned about the effects that these large haulers are having on communities' infrastructure, quality of life, environment and overall public safety.

Schumer would also like the trucking agencies to respect the “spirit of the contract,” with the city, according to a Schumer release. Those contracts tend to state that trucks should stay on primary highways and avoid local streets and residential areas and that the contractor will route trucks away from environmentally sensitive areas such as wetlands, parks and historic sites to the maximum extent possible, according to the release.

In other truck news, Skaneateles Village Mayor Robert Green and other members of the Upstate New York Safety Coalition Task Force, a group of regional politicians and citizens working to put the haulers back on the interstates, met with a representative from Gov. Eliot Spitzer's regional office last week.

“We're trying to get the state more involved,” Green said.

Green and the coalition asked for Spitzer to support the creation of a routing system for trucks carrying hazardous materials.