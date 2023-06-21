June 21, 1993

Sean McLeod — dance studio and theater director, songwriter, lecturer and karate instructor — spends much of his time breaking down barriers. But not barriers of brick or boards.

McLeod tries to break through the stumbling blocks of misunderstanding, expectation and pride — walls of prejudice. Barriers to the heart.

At "twenty-something," the Auburn native speaks of offering a different kind of dance experience to his students of all ages, of giving people the opportunity to have fun and express themselves while dancing.

The old way is punishing, he says, a lot of screaming and badgering and tears.

That's not McLeod's way.

When he teaches karate, at The Pyrimido School of Martial Arts, it's not for the purpose of inflicting injury. One thing taught is good behavior, and that to control another, one must first be able to control oneself. He said his students teach him a lot by asking questions and demanding answers.

"A teacher is a person who takes a personal interest." He pauses. "Any teacher," McLeod said. "It's not a 9 to 5 thing."

His New York Dance Studio on Genesee Street is 1 1/2 years old. McLeod runs the studio with several colleagues who teach a combination of ballet, modern dance, jazz, tap and karate.

He said his colleagues have a lot to offer because they have all been dancers themselves, some performing around the world and the country.

McLeod treks regularly back and forth to New York City to take dance intensives himself, and teaches master classes around the state. "I'm happy we're able to bring the flavor, atmosphere, intensity and fun of New York City to Auburn," he said.

He plans a trip with students to New York this summer, following a two-week dance intensive that gives dancers the chance to experience a professional training schedule.