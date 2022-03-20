Look back: Seeking economic development unity in Cayuga County

March 20, 2007

Synergy is the “cooperative interaction among groups that creates an enhanced combined effect,” according to the American Heritage Dictionary.

In the non-governmental and private report, “A Call to Action: A Blueprint for Our Region's Future,” a lack of synergy among economic development programs was one of seven socioeconomic areas that the group found Cayuga County should seek to improve.

The group suggested that synergy could be achieved with some form of central coordination among economic development programs like Cayuga County's and the city of Auburn's planning and economic development offices, the county's and the city's industrial development bodies and private groups like the Auburn-Cayuga Development Corporation, the Downtown Auburn Business Improvement District and the Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce.

The group argues that some of the public and private groups involved in economic development duplicate efforts, thus wasting the proverbial bang for the buck. One example cited by the group is the duplication of the efforts in locating a Target store in Auburn. Auburn Associates, LLC, proposes to bring the big-box retailer into the Auburn Plaza, and CoCap Development Corp. is pursuing a similar proposal.

The group did not dictate a specific model to coordinate the sharing of information and the strategic efforts of area economic development groups, but asked that such a mechanism be in place by Jan. 1, 2008.The group also asked that a job development action plan be created and that positive branding of Cayuga County as an ideal place to do business be developed.

“I have an inherent belief that folks involved in economic development are competent, and it's necessary for them to stay as nimble and streamlined as possible,” said Laura Coburn, owner of Coburn Design, Inc., and one of the Blueprint members that focused on job development. “The reason our group didn't want to dictate a model, we believe the folks involved need to not get bogged down and not add a layer of logistics that will inhibit their ability. We're hoping they'll find a model that will actually help them in their efforts. That's the spirit in which this suggestion is made.”

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0