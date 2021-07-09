Look back: Sennett, sportsmen's club dispute in court

July 9, 1996

SENNETT — The town's battle with the Falcon Sportsman's Club finally went to court yesterday.

The town is asking for a judgment on whether the club has violated Sennett's zoning ordinances.

With Wayne County Judge Dennis Kehoe presiding in Cayuga County Supreme Court, attorney John Callahan began unfolding the town's argument.

Since there have been three zoning ordinances enacted since the Falcon Sportsman's Club was formed in the early 1950s, the town is asking Kehoe to decide whether and how the club may be in violation of the law.

On the club's behalf, attorney Michael Oropallo began laying the groundwork for the club's contention that the facility should be "grandfathered" as a nonconforming use, since the club and its activities were in existence before the town adopted its zoning laws in 1957, 1972 and 1990.

