Look back: Sheriff's substation opens in Moravia

July 3, 2007

MORAVIA — Cayuga County Sheriff's Office deputies started their shifts from a substation for the first time in years on Monday afternoon.

Deputies Tom Carbonaro, a 16-year veteran of the sheriff's office, Bernie Gallow, a 27-year veteran, and Joe Ryan, a four-year veteran, are all residents of southern Cayuga County and will start their shifts out of the southern Cayuga County substation in the Moravia Village Justice Center.

It can take 20 to 30 minutes to respond to a personal injury accident or a serious domestic incident from the Public Safety Building in Sennett, including going through all the lights in the city of Auburn, Gallow said.

“Believe me, Cayuga County is a long county,” he said.

He welcomes the opportunity to work out of the Moravia substation. He has grandchildren in the village and he knows many of the children who live in the area. He also knows the area well because he is a part-time officer with the Moravia Village Police Department.

Sgt. Corey Colton will be in charge of the substation and will aim to spend part of his workday there. The sheriff's office will share a communal space with the Moravia Village Police Department and have its own private room to conduct interviews confidentially.

James Willis, the officer in charge of the village police department, said chaotic events like the Sept. 11 attacks and the discrepancies in different agencies' plans shows the importance of “interoperability” between agencies.

“This is as close as that as you can come,” Willis said. All the officials, including Moravia village trustees and law enforcement officers, celebrating Monday afternoon's opening of the Moravia substation said the close-knit nature of the justice center will help with stronger responses to emergencies and better pursuit of investigations.

“Nothing like in-person communication can solve crimes,” Sheriff David Gould said. Gould estimates his office has spent $50,000 over three years in gasoline driving from the northern and southern parts of the county to check-in at the PSB in Sennett.

Gould said village of Cato and Moravia officials signed contracts Monday to seal the deal for the sheriff's office to run substations within both of those localities.

Gould's predecessor, Rob Outhouse, used a fleet system where patrol deputies were assigned to cars and reported to the Public Safety Building in Sennett at the beginning of their shifts. Gould promised in his campaign to reopen the substations.

Gary Mulvaney, a village trustee who will become the mayor Monday, July 9, said it's wonderful to have additional officers supplement the village's small force. There are six part-time officers who work for the village police department, including officers who are on leave and Gallow.

The justice center opened last fall and has been in use for the last several months by village officials and the New York State Police.

Two state troopers, Jonathan Austin and Tom Badman, and Trooper Donald Langtry, a school resource officer, work out of the other side of the justice center.

“It's nice,” said state police Sgt. Terry Clark, the zone sergeant for the Auburn area, as he gave a tour of the state police's space. “We really enjoy it here.”

The Moravia Village Court, including the main courtroom and a jury room, sit between the state police space and the other two agencies' space.

The sheriff's office also will open a substation in the village of Cato's municipal building, but that substation will await its opening for the village's expansion of its building. The southern substation was originally in Venice.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

