Look back: Skaneateles man opens cigar biz with brother

Dec. 19, 1996

SKANEATELES — Cigars are hot, and one Skaneateles resident is trying to capture a piece of the smoking stogie market.

Richard Kraetz left his six-figure job as National Sales Manager of Welch Allyn's data collection division to form a wholesale cigar distributorship with his brother Bill.

"We want to get premium cigars into more convenient locations," he said.

Kraetz had always dreamed of opening his own business and found the right opportunity last summer when the horse stable Bill had managed went out of business.

"He had the time and I had the financing," Richard Kraetz said.

So with a $30,000 investment, the brothers traded in their suits and became the exclusive distributors for western and central New York for the Little Havana Trading Co., a cigar cooperative based in Worcester, Massachusetts.

To gain exposure for the fledgling company, Kraetz left his job of 11 years at Welch Allyn to man a kiosk in the Carousel Center selling cigars and accessories, near the elevator between the Museum Company store and Banana Republic.

"We wanted to kick start it a bit," Kraetz said.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

