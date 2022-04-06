Look back: Skaneateles mining expansion has board support

April 6, 2007

SKANEATELES — Bunny McLaud shook her head in disbelief Thursday night after the Skaneateles Town Board recommended a proposal to expand the mining district in the Town of Skaneateles.

“There's sad, sad people leaving here tonight,” McLaud said.

As her eyes began to water she said that the future of Shepard Settlement, in the northern part of the town, is now in turmoil.

“I'm so disgusted. We fought and fought and begged not to ruin our place and they refused to do anything,” McLaud said. “They have devalued our property.”

In a 3-2 vote Thursday night, town board members authorized the Orange Alternate, a proposal Town Engineer Doug Wickman presented to the board in January. The measure must now be the subject of a public hearing, which will likely take place in late May, before the board can take a final vote.

The town currently permits what is primarily sand and gravel mining anywhere north of Old Seneca Turnpike and east of Route 321 in the rural and farming district.

Councilor Dave Laxton motioned for the Orange Alternate proposal that broadens the mining district, giving mines a larger area but not permitting a new mine to operate within 200 feet of property lines or within 100 feet of watercourse. Property lines include roadways and the cemetery that is located in the district. Before voting, Laxton successfully motioned to remove the cemetery from the district.

Laxton, councilor Barbara Spain and councilor Ted Astemborski approved the proposal.

Approval of this alternate may give Cemento LLC, owned by Vitale/Robinson Companies, which has been operating its Sandy Hill Mine on the south side of Stump Road for four years, the ability to start mining 77 acres across the road from Shepard Settlement.

Shepard Settlement residents have since October 2006 expressed their concerns about allowing continued mining in the town with the reasoning that it will damage the landscape and the quality of life for residents.

“The orange proposal is the best alternative available,” Laxton said.

Council members also had the opportunity to approve the Blue Alternative, which would have allowed mining to operate only in the currently existing mines. District boundaries would have been drawn specifically around the existing mines.

Town Supervisor Phil Tierney and councilor Ellen Kulik cast the opposing votes, citing that the action will hamper future housing development in the area.

“I think it will have a destructive effect on the community,” Tierney said.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

