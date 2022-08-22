Look back: Skaneateles parishioners healing after abuse news

Aug. 22, 2007

Just more than a week after members of St. James' Episcopal Church learned that a former priest had admitted to engaging in “inappropriate conduct with minors” during his tenure there, parishioners stand united and are looking ahead to the healing process.

And the four victims, who current St. James' Rector Robert de Wetter described as some of the most courageous people he knows, are also healing in their own right. The four males were minors at the time of the abuse.

“The victims, while in a lot of pain, are in a place of tremendous gratitude at the way in which the diocese has handled this,” de Wetter said, noting that the Diocese of Central New York acted quickly and has shown integrity, honesty and justice.

Such actions first began in mid-May, when Bishop Gladstone “Skip” Adams received a complaint from the first victim.

“Within the hour, the diocese began the investigation process,” de Wetter said. “Shortly thereafter, three other victims came forward.”

J. Edward Putnam, 66, who served as rector of St. James' from January 1986 through May 1993, was “temporarily inhibited from functioning in the church,” according to a diocese news release. And while the diocese continued the investigation, de Wetter and the Rev. Toppie Bates, assistant rector, began caring for the victims and their families, who were also offered professional services.

The diocese later determined the allegations to be true.

On Monday, Putnam wrote in an e-mail that media reports have inaccurately portrayed the situation, calling such reports “overly sensational.”

It was the diocese's third investigation of sexual misconduct by a clergyman in the last 10 years, said the Rev. Canon Karen Lewis. As of July 23, 2007, Putnam has been suspended from acting as a priest for 20 years.

The victims' complaints state that some of the incidents occurred in St. James', Lewis said.

“Ed Putnam is a man whom the church entrusted with the care of its youth and to whom the church granted authority as a priest to lead this faith community,” Adams said in the news release. “Through his actions, he has abused and betrayed that trust, and he has harmed those entrusted to his care. His behavior is reprehensible and is not tolerated in this church.”

The information has now been handed over to the state police in Elbridge, Lewis said. The state police did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

“These actions are the antithesis of what church is about” and are “an affront to the Gospel,” de Wetter said.

He declined to discuss any details about the victims.

“It's their right; it's their lives,” de Wetter said. “It's their information to share as they wish.”

Breaking the news of Putnam's misconduct to the St. James' community was not an easy thing to do. De Wetter and Bates, along with Lewis, a clinical psychologist, and the chief investigator for the diocese, discussed the situation with parishioners during a special meeting Aug. 13 at St. James.

“We're a tight-knit community,” de Wetter said of the decision to call the meeting. “It's important that the truth be told and nothing be hidden.”

Adams read a statement and a letter from Putnam “expressing his regret for causing such pain,” de Wetter said. The meeting lasted about two hours, and clergy spent an additional hour afterward talking with those who wanted to do so.

Such opportunities will be available at 7 p.m. every Wednesday, as St. James has arranged for a clinical psychologist to be at the church during this time for as long as the congregation needs it.

Following a disclosure of clergy misconduct, parishioners may feel a variety of emotions, from depression to disbelief to anger, according to a document provided by the diocese.

In the wake of the announcement, de Wetter is working through his own emotions, including a sense of betrayal. De Wetter said that he knew Putnam personally but has not talked to him since the admission.

“When I walked in this door five years ago, I had no clue that this would be coming on the horizon. (I'm) just stunned by it,” said de Wetter, who has been the rector at St. James' since 2002.

“I pray for him and I grieve for him, and I grieve for his family,” de Wetter said of Putnam, who is married and has three children. “And I pray for healing.”

Putnam responds

Putnam spent 35 years as a clergyman. He served as chaplain to the Assembly from 1994 to 1996.

Last year, he ran unsuccessfully against Will Barclay, R-Pulaski, for the 124th Assembly District, which encompasses parts of Onondaga and Oswego counties, including Skaneateles. Putnam, who ran as a Democrat, won 44 percent of the vote against Barclay, the incumbent.

In a July 2006 interview with the Skaneateles Journal, Putnam said that he received positive feedback from people about having a former clergyman represent them, as it is a position associated with compassion and trustworthiness.

Putnam was ordained as an Episcopal deacon in June 1970 and as an Episcopal priest in December 1970. He was a minister in several parishes, including St. James' in Skaneateles, and was dean of cathedrals in Albany and Syracuse.

He holds a bachelor's degree in elementary education from State University College at Oneonta and a master's in educational administration from the University of Massachusetts. Prior to becoming a clergyman, he taught in Hudson and Amherst, Mass.

He received his master of divinity from Yale University and was a fellow at the Virginia Theological Seminary. He also received his doctor of ministry from the Phillips Theological Seminary.

Putnam and his wife, Doreen, moved back to the area in 2004 after he retired from the parish ministry. The phone at their 42 Jordan St. home has been disconnected, but Putnam did respond to a request for comment via e-mail.

He wrote that the “record of involvement with young men and women at St. James' ” has been inaccurately portrayed as occurring over a seven-year period.

“Only during 1992 did I meet with members of the Confirmation Class in private, confidential sessions designed to allow them freedom of expression about their changing spiritual, social, family and personal growth,” Putnam wrote. “These sessions were announced to the congregation and to the parents, and explained to the young people in advance.

“In retrospect, this portion of the Confirmation program turned out to be an unfortunate decision,” he continued. “Fifteen years later, several of these individuals now indicate that the sessions caused discomfort and embarrassment. By 2007 standards, my engagement in these sessions is seen as falling within the lower end of a wide range of sexual misconduct.”

“It is with that understanding that I agreed to sign a document submitting to the discipline of the Bishop which includes suspension from functioning as a priest for twenty years. This was presented to me as an option to avoid a negative, lengthy ecclesiastical trial. Having agreed to submit to the Bishop's discipline, the resulting negative energy, the depth of personal attack and the media exposure which have occurred is disturbing. My family and friends have been devastated by commentary and innuendo which have led the public to believe things about me which are less than accurate.

“I have apologized to the individuals who made allegations and to the parish in which I served as rector,” Putnam said. “My intentions were good, but my choices were inappropriate.”

Bishop Adams responded to Putnam's comments in a written statement.

He said that Putnam, through his statement, “has chosen to minimize his actions and provide a false impression of what actually occurred.”

“I apologize to the victims and their families for having to endure further victimization and pray their focus can be on recovery and healing from these incidents.”

Moving forward

For de Wetter, the revelations about Putnam's misconduct mean that the community needs to take a look at increasing awareness about issues of sexual molestation, which de Wetter said is far from just a church issue. He has talked with members of the Skaneateles Ecumenical Clergy Association about the situation and how to address it while moving forward.

“We're all in solidarity. This is not what our churches in our community are about,” de Wetter said.

“I have full belief that the church is safe,” de Wetter continued, noting that though background checks have been in place for years, St. James' will conduct a full audit of its policies and its procedures, and staff will undergo further training on how to make the church a safe locale. “It's clear that we're a place that has zero tolerance for this kind of stuff.”

The weekly psychologist, de Wetter hopes, will give people an opportunity to express their feelings. Parents can learn how to spot a perpetrator and how to speak to children about predators in an age-appropriate manner, said de Wetter, who expressed gratitude for living in an age in which sexual abuse is not tolerated.

Perpetrators have often been victims of abuse themselves, de Wetter noted, and he'd like to see a day when the issues are all out in the open so that the cycle can be stopped.

“I said to the parish, 'As long as we keep our eyes on Jesus, we're going to fine,' ” de Wetter said. “What the community needs to engage in more than anything else is prayer, not gossip, not assumptions.”

Lewis said that such revelations may also bring up painful memories for others in the community who have suffered sexual abuse.

“Our clergy are also in a position to help them,” Lewis said. “There's always good in something so awful.”