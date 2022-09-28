Look back: Skaneateles postmaster looks forward to retirement

Sept. 28, 1992

SKANEATELES — Postmaster Bill Pavlus won't be looking back over his shoulder when he retires on Friday.

After 19 years of running the post office here, Pavlus plans to "pull down the shade" and head off to do some hunting and fishing.

Pavlus, 65, has seen dramatic changes in the postal service since he began work part-time here in 1962. Born and raised in Skaneateles, Pavlus held a number of jobs before going into the mail delivery business.

He began by sorting and carrying the mail house to house, "the way any substitute still starts ... doing a little bit of everything," he said.

Pavlus received only one bite from every mail carrier's nemesis: the dog. While the teeth chomping down on his right hand hurt quite a lot, the real pain was missing out on the opening of pheasant season two days away.

While walking his mail route, Pavlus tried to think of ways to make the service more efficient. He drew up a map of the village with delivery timetables to show postal inspectors.

"I tried to figure out how to get to the top. "Maybe that's why I didn't last long on my other jobs," he said.