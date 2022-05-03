Look back: SL Auburn employees left in the lurch

May 4, 1997

(No paper May 3, 1997)

AUBURN — SL Auburn employees are trying to keep their heads up in the wake of news their jobs will be eliminated within the next six months.

Company officials dropped a bomb in the laps of the nearly 104 workers Thursday afternoon, telling them its parent company, SL Industries, had sold the 87-year-old Auburn company's assets to Cooper Industries of Houston, Texas.

"We had no idea of this," said Kim Grimm, a machinist. "They pulled the rug right out from underneath us."

SL Auburn makes aircraft spark plugs, aircraft ignition and screw machine products, industrial igniters, liquid level electrodes and motor terminals.

Cooper Industries plans to integrate SL Auburn's product lines into the Cooper Automotive Division in St. Louis, makers of the Champion spark plugs.

Terms of the sale were not disclosed.

The move will take place at an unspecified time within the next six months and will leave all employees out of work.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0