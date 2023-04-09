April 9, 1993

It took every vote, but when the ballots were tallied up, Richard Snyder came out on top.

Of the 548 SnyderGeneral employees who voted in yesterday's election, 266 said "yes" to the United Paperworkers International Union. It wasn't enough, though, as 282 workers voted against the union.

Despite the loss, union officials say they plan on filing unfair labor practice charges against SnyderGeneral, claiming management handed out raises to some workers during the campaign and potentially influenced votes.

"Given the closeness of the vote, we feel they bought the election," said Luke Gordon, a Brooklyn-based UPIU representative who had come upstate to help with the SnyderGeneral effort.

"If someone was on the fence, it would have swayed them — and there was a fair amount of people on the fence."

Union officials said if their petition is successful, they could get the election results reversed.

Company officials could not be reached last night to comment on the union's intentions. But earlier in the evening, plant manager Rudy Schuster addressed the vote that was decided by a mere 16 votes.