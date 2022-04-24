Look back: Southern Cayuga planetarium avoids black hole

April 24, 1997

AUBURN — After years of teaching kids about black holes, it appears the Southern Cayuga Atmospherium and Planetarium just escaped falling into one.

"It looks like the planetarium will be open for business next year based on preliminary budget requests from several school districts," said Greg Hinman, assistant superintendent for instruction at the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES.

Topping the list of school districts is Auburn, reinstating planetarium services in its budget after a several-year absence.

"There was a lot of public support this year for getting the planetarium back into our budget, so we decided to go wit hit," said John Sroka, Auburn school board president. "It seems like a program that would benefit our kids a great deal."

Sroka said just one grade level for the entire district will probably be selected to attend the planetarium next year. But he said it hasn't been determined which grade it will be.

Hinman said at least two other BOCES member districts, Jordan-Elbridge and Union Springs, will probably include planetarium services next year along with Auburn.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

