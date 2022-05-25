Look back: Speaker tells graduates to cherish Wells at commencement

May 25, 1997

AURORA — Sunny skies and mild temperatures set a perfect backdrop for the nearly 500 people attending the 129th Wells College commencement Saturday morning.

The 116 graduating seniors — 20 from Cayuga County — were treated to the traditional horse-drawn coach ride to the ceremony set in front of Macmillan Hall.

"This has been the most wonderful four years of my life," said 21-year-old Weedsport native Kathy Erlich, who plans a move to Boston to start a career in health management. "But I look at this as only the beginning of what's to come, not an end."

In black robes and mortarboards and to the sound of trumpets and strings, the graduates made their way past red and white flowers to take their seats in front of the audience.

Kathryn Walker, an actress and 1964 graduate of Wells, gave the commencement address. Walker, who has numerous credits and accomplishments to her name, won a Best Actress Emmy Award for her role in the PBS mini-series "The Adams Chronicles." She recalled her time in Aurora with fondness, terming it, "this beloved backwater."

"This feeling of safety and familiarity we feel here raises the other side of the issue of what is being changed or lost," Walker said with a commanding deliverance. "We've had the incredible luxury of living in a remote and quiet place for four years in a community of scholars and artists at a time in our lives when we are entirely free to concentrate on discovering what compels our interest and what we love, in order to become the most fulfilled and useful person we are able to be."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

