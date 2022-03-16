Look back: Spitzer to take another look at land claims

March 16, 2007

A special counsel for Gov. Eliot Spitzer said the new governor's administration will strike a more negotiation-friendly and dialogue-friendly tone over American Indian land claims than the preceding administration of Gov. George Pataki.

"People have to live with each other," Richard Rifkin, Spitzer's special counsel, said while addressing an audience composed mostly of attorneys attending a conference on "Surging or Pausing: The State of Indian Gaming in New York" at the Albany Law School Friday. "Whether it be the Oneidas in Madison and Oneida counties, or the Cayugas in Cayuga and Seneca counties or the Senecas and the western counties … They interface with each other."

Dialogue, Rikfin said, is important to finally have realistic and sustainable settlements to the claims of tribes with New York roots that they lost their historic land because of 1780s and 1790s-era treaties negotiated by the state of New York in violation of a federal rule requiring Congressional approval of all acquisition of tribal lands.

The Cayuga Indian Nation of New York's and the Seneca-Cayuga Tribe of Oklahoma's land claim litigation was dismissed in a 2005 decision, but the two tribes, as well as the Oneida Indian Nation and other tribes with New York roots have filed for their land holdings to be taken into sovereign trust status. The Oneidas' also still have their land claim case pending.

"They've got to be comfortable with discussions that come out," Rifkin said. "I say that to members of the tribes and those who are not members of the tribe. If they're not comfortable with it, we're announcing pieces of paper."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0