Look back: SS. Peter and Paul's bazaar celebrates Ukrainian food, music

June 12, 2007

AUBURN — Anyone near SS. Peter and Paul School on Washington Street Sunday afternoon couldn't help but hear the Ukrainian music blaring from loudspeakers outside the building.

As they descended the steps into the school's basement cafeteria, people were likewise treated to the mouth-watering aroma of pierogies, kapusta and kielbasa drifting up from the kitchen.

The music and food were part of the school's annual Spring Bazaar, which took place at the school at 134 Washington St.

The affair, which was a fundraiser held to raise money for future building renovations, included the sale of delectable Ukrainian dishes, desserts and breads, face painting, games and various raffles.

“We've been cooking all week to prepare for today's (event),” said Joann Regets, school secretary and organizer of the bazaar, from the cafeteria Sunday afternoon.

The Spring Bazaar is an annual benefit, she continued, and has been held for as long as anyone can remember.

“I've been the school secretary for 38 years, and we've had the (bazaar) every year that I've worked here.”

In addition to recently renovating the church next door, Regets said that there are plans to paint the school and do work on its floors this summer.

“Running a school obviously has its expenses, so this bazaar will help pay for a lot of those things.”

With polka music drifting in from outside, scores of community residents stood in line in the lunchroom to buy their meals, which Regets said is different from bazaars past.

“We used to just sell each food item separately, but this year we're offering entire Ukrainian dinners, and I think it's working out well,” she said.

In the back of the room, older students painted children's faces, while others bid on “theme baskets,” with assorted merchandise donated by local merchants.

Spread across another table were all sorts of baked goods, including a monstrous pile of homemade bread loaves.

“We baked somewhere around 175 loaves this week,” said Joanie Short, a longtime school volunteer who manned the baked goods sale.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

