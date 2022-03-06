Look back: St. Mary's Church undergoing $1M renovation

March 6, 1997

AUBURN — St. Mary's Church members will hardly recognize the interior of their home parish when Viggo Bech Rambusch is done with it.

Last year, the church hired Rambusch's New York City design firm to redesign the aging interior and began remodeling.

The seeds for the $1 million interior renovation were planted when the church tried to replace its sanctuary carpets and discovered the subflooring needed replacing, the Rev. Robert Schrader said.

Schrader formed a parish council to explore a more comprehensive renovation project to address the growing interior needs, he said.

"We saw the paint peeling, mortar cracking and knew the insufficiency of the sound system," he said.

The church's parish council met for more than a year, conducting open forums with parishioners and consulting with the prominent New York City liturgical design firm.

"We decided let's do it and do it first class," said Paul Lattimore, co-chairman of the church's building committee.

Once completed, the new church will have a completely new altar, including a new mural, new pews, new tiled floors, all new lighting and a fresh paint job designed to brighten the church's interior.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0