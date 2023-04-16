April 16, 1993

The city of Auburn is running headlong into another high-stakes sewage scuffle with the state's Department of Environmental Conservation.

If the city loses, local taxpayers could be socked with a multi-million dollar bill.

At issue is the city's sewage treatment plant, disputed water samples and oxygen-deprived fish.

Specifically, the state has charged the city with polluting local waterways downstream of Auburn. Engineers have calculated that it would cost City Hall anywhere from $15 million to $20 million to clean up its act, according to state demands.

That would be on top of the $41.5 million the city estimates it already needs to spend on its old and illegal sewage collection system.

The city "is going to have to do something," warns Barry Borrow, deputy permit administrator for DEC's Region 7 office, which oversees Auburn. "Exactly what and when will be subject to discussion."

But City Manager James Malone responds that it is not at all clear that the city's sewage is polluting the water as much as the state claims it is. He adds that he is hopeful the city can convince the state to ease up.

"We are very confident that we can work out some arrangement," he said.