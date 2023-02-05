Feb. 5, 1993

If state legislators pass the governor's proposed budget, the Cayuga County Mental Health Center will lose a mainstay of its psychiatric staff — and that will drastically affect local care, its director said yesterday.

David Blair said he learned this week that proposed budget cuts would cost him the center's state-paid psychiatrist in April. If the proposal gets the nod from the state legislature, the center will be without a replacement for Dr. Donald Boudreau until at least 1994, when the county can allot local tax dollars toward paying a part of the new doctor's salary.

"I'm shocked and I'm bitter," Blair said.

The state's proposal would leave the mental health center with only two psychiatrists — one full-time and one part-time — to treat 1,500 patients a year.

What's more, the cuts mean county Sheriff Peter Pinckney will no longer have a psychiatrist available to evaluate inmates who attempt suicide or display signs of mental illness. Instead, Pinckney said, such prisoners will have to be taken to Syracuse or Rochester.