April 23, 1993

After receiving what seems like an endless list of multi-million-dollar sewer bills from the Department of Environmental Conservation, the city of Auburn has finally received some good news from the state agency.

The DEC has dropped an investigation into whether the city violated state laws last year when municipal workers purposely punched a hole into a sewer line.

Frank DeOrio, the city's director of municipal utilities, greeted the news with aplomb: "I told you so," he said.

City workers, apparently under orders from former City Manager Bruce Clifford and fired City Engineer Michael O'Neill to relieve pressure in the sewer line, smashed a small opening into a concrete manhole cover on the city's North Interceptor. The result was a filthy — and stinky — solid waste lake that spread over a field off North Street in July and August.

This did not please the county's Health Department, which charged City Hall with violating local sanitary codes. Last October, a hearing officer found the city guilty and ordered it to complete several studies in the area to determine whether the sewage had leaked into private water supplies.