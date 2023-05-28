Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

May 28, 1993

State officials have launched an investigation into a "radioactive incident" that is forcing Auburn Steel to temporarily shut down its furnaces this weekend — 11 days and 250 tons of contaminated ash later.

State and company officials agree there have been no injuries and there is no threat to the public.

Speaking for Austeel, Martin Fanning said, "No one has been exposed. It's been contained."

The company owned by Sumitomo Corp., of Japan, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. It employs about 300 people.

State officials say a South Carolina firm has been called in to help clean up the low-level radioactive element, cesium-137. But, they say it has not been determined where the contaminated ash will ultimately wind up.

A meeting with agency and company representatives is slated today, with a 1:30 p.m. press conference to follow.

On May 17, a piece of radioactive waste was accidentally mixed in with tons of scrap metal being melted down to manufacture steel. Fanning said Austeel doesn't know where the cesium-137 came from or how it got by radioactive sensors.

Because state officials found no immediate health threat, the company continued operating until all its ash receptacles were packed. None of the finished steel that is being shipped out is tainted, state officials say.