Look back: State orders closure of Auburn residential facility

March 23, 2007

AUBURN — State violations will close the doors of the former Kalet Home for Adults and displace dozens of residents by March 30.

The state Department of Health ordered the closure of the Southside Home for Adults after finding negligent care, poor sanitation and insufficient heating at the facility.

“The facility is closing due to significant resident care issues,” health department spokesman Joe Rohm said Thursday. “The patients aren't getting the care and services they need.”

The state alleges medication and other doctors' orders were not properly supervised or administered; the kitchen, rooms, hallways and counters were dirty; and indoor temperatures were too cold during February visits.

Rory and Lisa McCarthy took over operation of the home at 172 South St. in December 2005 and changed the name from Kalet to Southside in 2006. The McCarthys replaced Diane and David Kalet, who ran the home for more than 30 years.

The state closure order also alleges the Kalet Home changed hands without health department approval. As the state-certified operators of the facility, the Kalets were ordered to oversee the closure.

Diane Kalet would not comment on the allegations Thursday when reached at the South Street building.

“There's nothing to defend,” she said. “We've enjoyed taking care of the residents and working with the employees.

“It's unfortunate that it's come to this,” she said. “We'd like to thank the community, all the churches, all the residents and employees for all the support over years. We really appreciated it.”

Diane Kalet did not want to elaborate on the ownership issue for legal reasons. The McCarthys were not available for comment.

About 40 residents remained at the home Thursday.

“We have people on site daily to ensure that the safe transfer of patients to various facilities takes place,” Rohm said. “What happens in a situation like this is we work with the facility, the patients and their families and try to get them into a facility that takes care of their needs.”

Cayuga County might not have enough room in its four other adult care facilities, but could accommodate Southside residents in more intensive venues like nursing homes and assisted living centers. Some families may take on care temporarily.

“Probably what's going to happen is they will go to a variety of places,” said Beth Dishaw, director of long-term care in the county Department of Health and Human Services. “We still are in a good position; we have substantially more adult care beds than a county of our size would usually have.”

The discount of Southside's 68 total beds at the end of the month will definitely have an impact on future availability, she said.

The state health department, which certifies and supervises adult care facilities, makes unannounced annual visits and also responds to complaints within two days. The department works with the facility to draft a plan for fixing problems it may find and then follows up on progress with another visit.

Consistent violation can lead to stronger action like closure.

“It really depends on the individual facility,” Rohm said, adding closures are not frequently ordered.

Kalet said it's doubtful she or her husband, who suffers from Alzheimer's disease, will ever reopen the facility. She added it's her hope that someone else would open it down the road.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

