Look back: State plans to finish Niles bridge later

Feb. 1, 1993

NILES — If you frequently cross the Route 38A bridge across Dutch Hollow Creek, you might be wondering why the state did such a rotten job replacing it.

There is no doubt you have hit a couple of bumps coming and going.

Jim Lawler, the Department of Transportation project engineer, said the state didn't do a bad job; it just didn't do the whole job — yet.

The bridge replacement project, begun in September, has a completion date of June 14, Lawler said.

The contractor worked hard to get the new bridge usable for the winter, but was up against the weather and couldn't put the top layer of pavement on after Oct. 15, Lawler said.

Rather than force motorists to take detours in the Niles winter, the state put in temporary ramps at both ends of the bridge and opened it up for traffic before the project was finished.

Lawler said the state will return in April and finish the bridge a month early, if things go well.

Until then, slow down — it's a bumpy ride.