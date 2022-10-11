Look back: State Senate candidate spied on

Oct. 11, 1992

WATERLOO — For the past two months, someone taped dozens of state Senate candidate Mike Nozzolio's telephone conversations, trying to collect enough dirt to sink his campaign.

The cassette tapes — which were sent anonymously to The Citizen last week — show that Nozzolio has been unfaithful to his wife over an extended period.

Nozzolio, 41, doesn't dispute the authenticity of the tapes but said he is sick, shocked and disgusted "that someone invaded our home and privacy" through "illegal eavesdropping."

Nozzolio called the taping cowardly and "sick gutter politics at its absolute worst."

He said it was clearly "a pointed attempt to hurt me politically" just weeks before an election. But he stopped short of blaming the tapes on his Senate race opponent.

At a tense press conference at the Waterloo Holiday Inn yesterday, held jointly with his wife, Rosemary, Nozzolio said he will ask federal authorities Monday for a full investigation to determine if criminal prosecution of the snooper is warranted.