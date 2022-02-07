Look back: Sterling Nature Center takes step forward

Feb. 7, 1997

STERLING — The Sterling Commission endorsed a plan to build a nature center on bluffs overlooking Lake Ontario.

With a new year and a new mood the commission, charged with managing the 2,800-acre county property, went to work last night at the Sterling Town Hall.

Atop the agenda was a proposal by the Sterling Town Planning Board for a nature center to be built on park land on McIntyre Road on the western end of the property.

Since purchasing the land from Rochester Gas & Electric in 1994, the county received a $938,000 state grant to protect two miles of undeveloped Lake Ontario shoreline and 1,200 acres of environmentally sensitive wetlands. The remainder of the property is slated to be sold for residential and commercial development.

"It was our feeling that the conservation portion could be an asset when it comes to selling the land, or a liability," said Planning Board Chair Iloni Palmieri. "The center would be a great marketing tool to have in place when the land goes on sale. This kind of vision brings people with vision into the community."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0