Look back: Straight edge scene converges on Auburn Public Theater

July 15, 2007

AUBURN — Auburn Public Theater was recently the scene of vibrant tattoos blanketing the limbs of teenagers and 20-somethings, gritty T-shirts with bold slogans and more Xs than a red-light district.

The third annual Straight Edge Fest brought drug-free youth from out of state — and even out of the country — to Auburn for a day of music and brotherhood.

“We welcome everyone to our scene,” said Reggie McCafferty, co-organizer of the event. “Some kids I just met from out of town stayed at my house last night.”

The straight edge lifestyle is comprised of four core principles: No alcohol, no tobacco, no drugs and no promiscuous sex.

“I feel clean. I'd feel dirty if I was just doing drugs all the time,” said Pete Schwan, who drove from Buffalo with friends Jessie Gabel and Rob Lucarelli for the show.

Gabel added, “It seems a lot more responsible.”

The short-hands for straight-edge are "sXe" and "xXx," and straight edge bands often signal their beliefs with X's bookending their name. That comes from the common practice of writing X's on the hands of minors in black permanent marker to signify to bar staff that they're not to be served.

Tattoos and body piercings, such as spacer earrings, are other common staples of the straight edge movement. Followers often literally wear their beliefs on their sleeve with T-shirts featuring some form of the words “Drug Free” or “sXe.”

But being straight edge can extend to more than a drug-free lifestyle. Tables carrying brochures on causes such as veganism and animal rights lined the Auburn Public Theater lobby. Sarah Preston and Meredith Murray traveled from Albany to offer information on the vegan diet, as well as free samples of vegan-friendly Twinkie-like confections.

“A lot of people think if you're vegan you're not healthy and you're not getting protein, but it's just like any other diet,” Murray said.

In the black box theater, nine straight edge bands took the stage to play the buzzsaw hardcore music with which the movement is most associated. The term “straight edge” was coined by seminal hardcore punk band Minor Threat in the title of a 1981 song that declared, “I'm a person just like you, but I've got better things to do than sit around and f**k my head, hang out with the living dead.”