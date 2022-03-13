Look back: Study says casino would draw millions to Auburn

March 13, 2007

An impact study released this week paints an overwhelmingly positive picture for a proposed casino and convention center in Cayuga County.

The Innovation Group completed a preliminary analysis on the impact of a facility in the region. "The construction of the casino/hotel complex will be an immediate stimulus to the local economy," the study reads.

The Seneca-Cayuga Tribe of Oklahoma has proposed a casino and entertainment resort for an unspecified location in the city of Auburn. Such a project would need to clear local, state and federal hurdles.

The study, conducted for the private developer working with the Seneca-Cayugas, suggests the facility would attract 4.1 million patrons the first year. Besides gaming and hotels, these visitors would spend their money in other places around the complex, and Auburn leaders hope, around the city.

More than 1,300 full-time workers would be needed if the casino where to open, the study estimated.

A major concern among residents, though, is the possible increase of crime.

"The net impact of gaming on crime in the area is not conclusive, though the volume could be expected to rise somewhat due to the expected expansion of the area in terms of both tourism and population," the study stated.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0