Look back: Subway cars bring jobs to Auburn

May 1, 1997

AUBURN — A $1.15 billion subway car contract awarded to Bombardier Inc. will bring between 50 and 100 jobs to Auburn, a Bombardier spokesman said Wednesday.

The 682-car contract, with an option for another 200 cars, was signed with New York City's Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

The deal will primarily benefit Bombardier's Plattsburgh factory, but will also boost employment at the company's Auburn Technology facility, said David Cutler, vice president of U.S. Operations, Mass Transit Division.

The Auburn facility has added about 100 jobs over the last year because of a pickup in its airplane components business, Cutler said. The plant currently employs around 150 people.

The Auburn plant is equipped to make system components for the subway engines. Local company officials could not be reached for comment.

"This will also bring a lot of other jobs to New York because of all the vendors that do business with Bombardier," Cutler said.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

