Look back: Sudan native talks nation's troubles in Aurora

April 3, 2007

AURORA — Throughout most of its history, Sudan has been a divided nation under occupation.

On Monday night at the Wells College chapel, Gabriel Bol Deng, a Sudanese native and refugee spoke at the behest of the campus's Amnesty International group about the issues his country faces.

From the late 1800s until 1956, Sudan was under British colonial rule. During this period, Great Britain treated the country as two separate territories divided into north and south.

According to Deng, after the British left, this feeling of a country divided remained intact.

“The north is predominantly Muslim, about 90 percent,” Deng said. “The south is mainly Christian. The British were left with a dilemma because of the differences in the region and they weren't sure if they should make it two separate countries or one region and they decided to hand it over as one region collectively.”

This led to almost instant conflict when the first Sudanese civil war broke out and raged from 1956 until 1972 when the Addis Ababa Agreement handed over a great deal of autonomy to the south.

“During this period the south took part in parliamentary elections,” Deng said. “And from 1972 until 1983 there was a peace in the country.”

In 1983, President Gaafar Nimiery circumvented the agreement and imposed Muslim rule leading to a second civil war.

In 1987, Deng was a 9-year-old boy living in a small village in the south when war touched his life.

“I saw men and I heard gun shots,” Deng said. “I knew they were military men so I fled to the grazing field and I hid.”

But even as a child, Deng worried about his family and his responsibilities.

“I had to look after the cows,” Deng said. “And I wanted to find my father. Two men told me not to go back to the village and I told them I had to. One of the men was shot and instinctively I feel to the ground. I don't know how to describe it, the feeling that the bullet had narrowly missed me and I had seen this gentlemen shot.”

Deng returned to his village only to find it abandoned.

Deng ran for the forest where he spent several nights in a tree avoiding lions, when he was found by fellow refugees.

Deng had to overcome many hardships, crossing the Nile, seeing others killed by wild animals, dehydration and starvation as the group traveled for almost two months to reach Ethiopia.

“It is something I could never explain,” Deng said. “We walked for two months without food or water and only what we could carry from the Nile.”

Deng entered a hospital and was treated for malnutrition and dehydration.

But even in Ethiopia, those displaced had no home and found themselves living nomadically along the borders of Sudan and Kenya.

From the early 1990s until 2001, Deng estimated some 80,000 refugees were without a home from southern Sudan.

In 2000, Deng was among those who came to be known as the Lost Boys of Sudan.

Through the U.S. State Department, 17,000 of these young people were invited to write and submit their stories for an opportunity to live in the U.S.

Deng has been in the U.S. for six years, attended LeMoyne College and became an official citizen in June.

But this has not eased his concern about his homeland.

In 2002, southern Sudan broke away and has tried to establish itself as an independent nation, but the south is rich in oil and other natural resources such as water and crops, which has kept the north politically interested in the region.

“Right now the problem is not solvable,” Deng said. “The U.S. and Britain are trying, but China has oil interests in the region, which support the northern government and China has been reluctant to lose these interests so they have been supporting the problem.”

Because of these conflicts, Deng estimates that nearly 10 million people are still displaced.

The south has struggled to establish its independence and a referendum is scheduled for 2011.

For now, Deng hopes to return and help establish primary schools to further the limited education system.

He also encourages everyone to support Sudan divestment legislation.

“It is legislation that will discourage government and business form buying oil and it will keep other countries from getting involved and supporting the conflict. I tell everyone to call your state legislature and tell them to support this. It is a way everyone can get involved.”

— Compiled by David Wilcox

