March 31, 1993

Suspended Assistant Police Chief Carmen Bertonica is considering a run for City Council.

Bertonica, who was suspended from the force with pay nearly two weeks ago, wouldn't confirm yesterday that he'll be in the race. But he wouldn't discount the possibility either.

"I don't know what the future brings," Bertonica said. "I have been approached about the possibility, but I haven't made any decisions as of yet."

Meanwhile, Bertonica's lawyer said city officials still haven't told the 40-year police veteran precisely why he was asked to hand in his gun and badge. And that, he said, is making it difficult to prepare a defense for Bertonica's Civil Service hearing.

"We have a series of charges before us but no specifics," Allan Bentkofsky said yesterday. "It's all in very generic terms — no dates, no times, no listing of the orders allegedly violated."