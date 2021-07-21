Look back: Take Back the Night rally in Auburn

July 21, 1996

AUBURN — In one minute of silence, men, women and children committed to ending sexual assault and domestic violence said more than the countless victims who never accuse their attackers.

"It's extremely difficult to prosecute those who commit sex crimes for a variety of reasons," said District Attorney Jim Vargason at the Take Back the Night rally Friday. "Those reasons may include victims' reluctance to prosecute, establish corroboration and the absence of physical evidence."

But that won't deter Vargason from going after people accused of those crimes.

"We aggressively pursue," said Vargason. "On any given day, there is someone in my office investigating these types of crimes."

Vargason, along with about 50 other demonstrators, gathered at Auburn's Memorial City Hall to show their support for the men, women and children who have been victims of sexual abuse or domestic violence. The rally ended with a candlelit minute of silence.

"We need to let the community know there are men and women dedicated to stopping the sexual assault of women," said Bob Stone, executive director of Cayuga Counseling. "Events like this help increase community awareness of rape and sexual assault."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

