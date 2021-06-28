Look back: Tax change appears to cost Auburn

June 28, 1996

CAYUGA COUNTY — Some county officials are beginning to mumble a cautious "I told you so" when it comes to sales tax returns to Auburn and Cayuga County towns.

The returns are beginning to trickle in and Auburn seems to be reaping less than it expected.

Last year, city officials decided to "pre-empt" sales tax collected within Auburn city limits — in other words, take their share of sales tax directly from the state, as opposed to wrapping it up with the county revenues.

In doing so they forced a change in the way the taxes were split. Of the 8 percent collected on sales in Cayuga County, half goes to the state of New York. The other half was split among the county, towns and villages, and Auburn. Under the complex formula, Auburn ended up with about 30 percent.

When the city pre-empted its share it changed the formula so half of what is generated in Auburn is returned to Auburn. Half of the rest is split between the towns and villages. Fifty percent of the total take ends up in the county coffers.