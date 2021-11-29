Look back: Thanksgiving dinner at Salvation Army an Auburn tradition

Nov. 29, 1996

AUBURN — About 100 people stopped by the Salvation Army offices yesterday to partake in the organization's annual Thanksgiving dinner.

Twenty-five turkeys were broiled and basted for the event by Robert Lawler, who has cooked the dinner for the last 10 years.

"We start on Tuesday," Lawler said. "It's usually a 24-hour thing until noon on Thursday."

Lawler, who works at Auburn Steel, and the 17 other kitchen volunteers also prepared mashed potatoes, squash, pies and an assortment of fruit for the guests.

The event was started by June Lawler 10 years ago. Most of Lawler's family participates in organizing, preparing or serving the dinner. The Thanksgiving meal is offered to the needy, senior citizens and college students unable to go home for the holiday, June said.

"I'm here because my mother made me," Lawler joked. "This is our Thanksgiving."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

