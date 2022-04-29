Look back: The circus comes to Auburn

April 29, 1997

AUBURN — When the circus comes to town, the youngsters brim with excitement and the adults become children again.

Such was the case Monday night, when the Royal Palace Circus performed at the National Guard Armory on South Street.

From the "Horses of Liberty" to the "Performing Baboons," the show went on without a hitch. Even the juggler, as he tossed balls of fire into the air in a dangerous display of intent concentration, didn't miss a beat.

"It takes awhile to get used to it," said the juggler, Frank G. Galambos of Sarasota, Florida. "I don't use fire-resistant clothing, so there's always the chance I could catch on fire."

The leopards drew reaction from the kids as the one named Simbah was announced. Although Simbah and another big cat, Alexis, may look cuddly, their handlers never forget they are dangerous animals.

"They're just like little kids," said trainer Joanne Nilsen of Los Angeles, California. "Their minds are not always on what they are doing. They're very unpredictable."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0