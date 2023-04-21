April 21, 1993

Chappell's upcoming departure from the Fingerlakes Mall is sure to be felt by more than just the store's 70 displaced workers.

Last year, shoppers bought $3.6 million worth of goods at Chappell's Fingerlakes Mall store, worth $144,000 to the county in the form of sales tax.

That income may not be entirely lost, as many Chappell's customers are sure to transfer their business to other local stores. The mall's loss may even be downtown's gain.

But it's risky to forecast how the disruption will affect consumers' buying habits. Some will likely follow their favorite store out of the county, while others will make greater use of catalogues to purchase what they can no longer find in Auburn.

A greater unknown is how the hole left by Chappell's will affect overall business at the Fingerlakes Mall. Skip Allman, Penney's store manager, said the two stores shared customers. He said all mall stores benefit from the business brought in by any of them.

"This is something that will set us (mall businesses) back a little bit," he said.

C.E. Chappell & Sons Department Stores Inc. confirmed Monday it would seek permission from a bankruptcy court to break its lease with First Union Management, the Cleveland-based owner of Fingerlakes Mall, and move the store to a much larger location at the Camillus Mall.

Chappell's officials said they had wanted to expand the Auburn store, but weren't willing to pay the rent the mall owners were asking. Earl Sherlock, Chappell's president and chief executive officer, said the company pays $9.35 for every square foot it occupies at the Fingerlakes Mall. At roughly 27,000 square feet, Chappell's annual rent came to about $250,000.

"It was with regret on both sides that we could not reach a deal," Sherlock said.