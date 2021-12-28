Look back: The 'Force' comes to Cato library

Dec. 28, 2006

CATO — Since Pam Bort took over as the children's librarian at Stewart B. Lang Memorial Library in Cato, she has made it her mission to make the library experience a more interactive one for children of all ages.

“I always try to do something for the younger kids, pre-kindergarten and elementary school at least a couple of times a month,” Bort said. “We always try to do things that are fun for them to get them reading and to make it fun with arts and crafts that go with the books, things like that to make it a more exciting experience.”

With this in mind, Bort decided that it was time to do something for the older children that visit the library.

Bort said she regularly looks into the books that children are reading and tries to build a day of activities around those books and themes that they encompass.

Among the older elementary school children and early middle schoolers, “Star Wars” and the extensive collection of novels and graphic novels that accompany the popular film series have been among the most checked out books among young readers.

“We have a pretty good collection of “Star Wars” books,” Bort said. “The kids really seem to enjoy those books and it is great to see kids that age enjoy reading and being enthusiastic about it, so we decided to do something around the ‘Star Wars' theme for older kids.”

A dozen children gathered Wednesday in the basement of the library, eager for a day of perusing the books as well as watching one installment of the epic saga, “Episode I: The Phantom Menace.”

“I thought it would be fun,” April Fisher, 13, said. “A lot of my friends were going to come here, so I thought it would be a fun way to get out and hang out with them and watch the movie and have fun.”

Some, like Nate Marcano, 10, were decked out in their best “Star Wars” gear, with full Darth Maul face paint.

“I really like ”Star Wars,“ Marcano said. ”And I really like the books; they are different than what you'd expect them to be, there is a lot more going on in them. I love to read about the Clone Wars, so this is a lot of fun, I think they should do it a lot more often.“

— Compiled by David Wilcox

