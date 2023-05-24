May 24, 1993

Resolving the Cayuga Indians' $350 million land claim is a long way from the top of the agenda in Albany or Washington.

But mid-level bureaucrats are working to outline a potential settlement that would give the tribe more than $80 million and thousands of acres in the Finger Lakes region. Details are sketchy and constantly revised.

Local officials are turning up the heat on state and federal representatives to reach a compromise that would end the 13-year-old court struggle that has seen the Cayugas win every legal round.

If the Cayugas continue their winning streak — as lawyers expect — they could regain a 64,000-acre reservation that stretches from Aurora to Montezuma and into Seneca County. At least 7,000 people live on the land.

Settling the case is critical "because it is a real concern of the people who live in the area as to what type of titles they have and whether they're really going to occupy their own homes and land anymore," said Cayuga County Legislature Chairman Herb Marshall, R-Port Byron.

"It's a very emotional situation."