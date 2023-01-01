Look back: The year 1993 in review in Cayuga County

Jan. 3, 1993

(No paper Jan. 1)

Across the country, this was the year of change.

In Cayuga County, new faces abounded in halls of power. There was a new mayor, whose 18-hour days landed him in the hospital; a new sheriff and district attorney; and several new city managers.

All the new brooms attacked old problems, making varying degrees of headway.

Contending with recurring security problems at the county jail, Sheriff Peter Pinckney quickly apprehended two escaped prisoners. But, together with county officials, Pinckney must still deal with cell windows that prisoners have twice escaped through. Until they do, the county will continue to risk revenue because of a state ban on accepting out-of-county inmates.

District Attorney Jim Vargason had hardly warmed his chair before he was greeted by the trial of Roy Brown, who was convicted of killing Cayuga County social worker Sabina Kulakowski; new developments in the Thomas Bianco case; and the arrest of a Springport man on multiple charges of sexual abuse involving teenage boys.

City councilors, meanwhile, were struggling to cope with a myriad of problems — including the new and old landfills and long-festering disputes with surrounding towns — in the face of a revolving door at the top of the city's administrative structure. It was months, and several temporary appointments later, before the city finally got a new manager and a new police chief.

City, town and county leaders, meanwhile, faced a crisis at Seymour Library. Losing state and local aid at an alarming clip, the library was nearly forced to close its doors. An election in October gave officials the authority to establish a special tax district and impose fees on residents in those towns that declined to join.

The county's new sales tax also went into effect, although later than county leaders hoped, feeding a continuing budget crisis. Lawmakers once again managed to hold the tax levy steady but will surely have problems keeping taxes down without slashing services this year.

Local leaders also were hit with problems at Owasco Lake, which provides drinking water for 55,000 people and is the hub for local tourism. Beaches closed and committees met. Solutions are in the works, but only time will tell if they will be implemented.

And then there was politics. The election season was marked most notably by the Mike Nozzolio telephone tapes scandal and the defeat of county Legislature Chairman Herb Marshall in a GOP primary for the state Assembly.

City Court Judge Andrew Fusco survived calls for his resignation after stories revealed his wife had sought help from police and the hospital after a marriage dispute.

The hospital itself scraped through a threatened nurses' strike, but not before dozens of elderly long-term patients were transferred out.

And area residents rose up against the threat of a neo-Nazi incursion. The show of unity has apparently slowed the momentum of the neo-Nazis' drive for a commune in the county.