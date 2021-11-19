Look back: Throop suing DEC over mining permit

Nov. 19, 1996

THROOP — Still smarting from a mining permit issued last June, the town of Throop has taken the state Department of Environmental Conservation to court.

In their Article 78 suit scheduled to be heard in Cayuga County Supreme Court in January, the town questions the DEC's reasoning for issuing a permit to Leema Gravel of Warner for a 495-acre mine on McDonald Road.

The controversial mine, located on property owned by former board member Walter Kolczynski, has permission to remove 196,000 cubic feet of top soil for the Auburn landfill during the five-year life of the permit.

"When the DEC issued the permit they shrugged their shoulders at the facts and the town's concerns," said the town's attorney, Andrew Leja. "Basically they blew off the town's concerns."

Leja said the town would like the courts to overturn the DEC's decision to issue a permit.

"We feel that the facts did not justify issuing the permits, especially given the number of concerns expressed by the town and the residents," Leja said.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

