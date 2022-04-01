Look back: Throop worried about Auburn landfill expansion

April 1, 2007

Throop residents still have a bitter taste in their mouths over decades without a water contract from Auburn, and now anxieties over the city's proposed landfill expansion is another point of tension between the neighbors.

Nearly two decades ago, an agreement between the two municipalities annexed more than 60 acres of Throop's property adjacent to the city dump and now has given Auburn the room to continue to grow.

The city has applied to build a fourth cell north of the current three to hold waste.

Town residents have voiced concerns about the possibility of negative environmental impacts from the North Division Street landfill, which - pending Department of Environmental Conservation approval - may get closer to them.

Despite city employees' constant urgings that the dump is safe and contained, people have shown reservations regarding the potential contamination of run-off into groundwater and nearby Owasco River, adverse effects on wildlife and unmonitored dumping of toxic and medical waste.

In February, Throop's town attorney, Norm Chirco, read a letter into the record stating these worries during an Auburn City Council meeting.

Paul Dudden, of Barton & Loguidice Engineers, assured the city council mid-March that its recent environmental impact statement addressed most of Throop residents' concerns.

But Throop Supervisor Bill Tarby points out that the engineering firm sends the bill to the city at the end of the day.

“They only created a report the city paid for. The city isn't going to pay for something that will say it has a negative effect on the city,” he said.

Auburn sanitation supervisor Michael Talbot points to quarterly state-required testing from the 61 monitoring wells surrounding the landfill.

Crews installed eight of these in preparation of the new retaining cell.

Upstate Laboratories Inc. takes samples every three months from the series of wells, which stand at different elevations and distances.

Also, the run-off ponds are tested monthly, Talbot said.

The Syracuse company sends Talbot a 3.5-inch thick report every three months, which he then forwards to the DEC along with another inch of paperwork detailing transactions.

Tarby said he has not seen the laboratory reports stating the condition of the monitoring wells. He said he would trust the results if an independent organization collected and tested the water rather than city employees.

Sampling technicians from the contracted company collect the samples, Talbot confirmed.

One major concern for both municipalities is the life span of the pending future cell. Auburn officials have estimated the landfill will last for about seven years, a figure that could change drastically with the amount of outside waste accepted.

Auburn officials are watching this factor closely, as it affects revenues and possible expenses if city and county residents have to turn somewhere else for waste disposal. Throop residents, on the other hand, have a different reason to wait anxiously to see how this timeline will play out.

The city painted the dump into a corner by building Technology Park on North Division Street, Tarby said.

“I'm afraid of what they are going to do after they run out of space. They might try to force us into court, saying they have to (take land to expand),” Tarby said. “The only place to go is north.”

Talbot says there are a handful of options to cope with the filling of space, including shuttering the dump or refusing commercial garbage.

Town officials also are uneasy about the possibility of seeing a rise in truck traffic. When the landfill's waste limit increased by 13,000 tons in 2003, so did the amount of commercial vehicles in town and wear on the roads.

“It's a cash cow for the city. No one's reaping the benefits from this but them,” Tarby said.

However, Talbot points to the direct savings for Throop residents because of haulers' short trip to the landfill. The longer the drive, the more fuel drivers use, the higher the customers' bills, he said. Tarby said he would accept a larger fee to take the trash farther.

Another factor that could drive up air space prices is competition. If Auburn's dump stopped accepting the county's garbage, they could pay higher costs to find a place to dump it.

In Cayuga County, about 80 to 90 percent of the private landowners hire private haulers, or bring it in themselves.

The DEC permits city landfill crews to handle up to 650 tons daily, a figure they don't come near, Talbot said. The average day pulls in 300 or 350 tons, he said.

“Our footprint is getting bigger, but we're not taking in nearly as much as we could,” Talbot said.

Tarby already is making plans for that footprint.

Chiro is looking into a possible breach of contract if the city changed for the worse, the aesthetic look of the land. The annexation agreement from 1986 contained a clause prohibiting making changes that would cause “aesthetic detriment” to the property.

“If that means they knock the mound that's there in half and put that in the new cell, that's fine,” Tarby said.

“They can't see that from city hall,” he added.

The town officials plan to review the DEC application with Chiro to ensure city employees comply with state regulations.

“Let's face it, it's not in the city's downtown, it's not by Hoopes Park. Most residents don't go this far down North Division - they don't see it,” Tarby said. “This is in my backyard.”

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0