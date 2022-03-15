Look back: Tim Green keynotes Auburn YMCA luncheon

March 15, 2007

FLEMING — Tim Green has been fortunate to live a life much like the one he dreamed of as a child.

Green, a Skaneateles resident and Liverpool native, grew up with aspirations to play in the NFL and to be a writer.

Both are dreams that he made come true.

Green shared some of his experiences as the keynote speaker Wednesday at the Auburn YMCA's annual report luncheon at the Springside Inn.

“When I was a boy I wanted to play in the NFL and write a book,” Green said. “I was always reading books. Even now I'll run into people and they'll say to me 'aren't you the wrestler that was always reading a book before meets?' I always loved books and I thought it would be so wonderful to share that experience, to get someone into reading that I had as I was growing up.”

Green was recruited to play for Syracuse University during a time when the Orangemen were struggling. Green, a defensive end, stood out. For his efforts he was recently inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Green also took the time to develop his other passions off the field.

“Coach (Dick) MacPherson told us to develop our minds and our bodies,” Green said. “You have to work out and lift weights and run and train, but you have to develop your mind as well. I was lucky to be able to be an English major and study creative writing and develop that other side.”

In 1986, Green was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons and would go on to spend eight seasons in the NFL.

During the offseason, Green returned to SU to continue his education, earning a law degree and working on his writing.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

