Look back: Tobacco sales at state fair outlawed

April 5, 2007

SYRACUSE — Patrons who puff at this year's New York State Fair won't be able to buy tobacco products on the grounds.

Besides outlawing the sale of tobacco products, the State Fair also will not accept sponsorship money from tobacco companies, Director Dan O'Hara said.

“This is an initiative of trying to continue to promote a healthy New York state,” O'Hara said Wednesday. “The governor has set goals of making New York the healthiest state in the nation, and this is working toward that effort.”

Only a handful of vendors will be affected, fair spokesman Joe LaGuardia said.

The new regulations do not restrict people from bringing their own products and smoking on the grounds in outdoor areas. Currently, smoking is not allowed in covered areas, but that policy could be extended to outdoor areas, LaGuardia said.

No final policy on the issue of making the entire fair smoke-free has been reached.

“Not at this point,” O'Hara said.

Still, the ban on tobacco sales and sponsorship was welcome news to activists.

“The reason it's good is it's part of the broader process at work in society,” said Russell Sciandra of the Albany-based Center for a Tobacco Free New York. “We are seeing the promotion and sale of tobacco sort of being denormalized. What the fair board is saying is, ‘We're not going to be part of that anymore.”'

— Compiled by David Wilcox

