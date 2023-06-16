June 16, 1993

At least five apparent tornadoes were spotted across New York Tuesday as two large bands of thunderstorms ripped through the state from the Southern Tier to the Adirondack Mountains.

There were no immediate reports of serious damage or injuries from the storm, which swept across Cayuga and Oswego counties, although the rain and hail knocked down large tree limbs and power lines.

"It was wicked," said a harried dispatcher at the Oswego County Sheriff's Department, who would not give his name.

The first funnel cloud was seen in a field near Red Creek shortly before 3 p.m., assistant Red Creek Fire Chief Howard Drake said.

"It came down twirling, picking debris up and spewing it out," Drake said. "Then it climbed back up, and came down again in the field.

According to one report, Drake and some friends were having coffee in a convenience store around 3 p.m. Tuesday when the tornado hit.

State police in Wolcott confirmed that the tornado was reported at 3:05 p.m. but said it did not cause any damage.

A meteorologist said the storm began in Red Creek with a tornado sighting and passed through Auburn moments later.