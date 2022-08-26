Look back: Town of Conquest gives back to fire company

Aug. 26, 2007

CONQUEST — As a heart and diabetes patient, Brenda Leader relies upon the Conquest Fire Company for assistance if she were ever in a medical emergency.

The Conquest native decided to give back on Saturday by bringing her son, Paul “P.J.” Kelly, and grandson, Matthew Leader, to the last day of the sixth annual Firemen Field Days, a three-day event held by the fire company to raise money for fire equipment and upgrades to the medical supplies.

“It's very important to help them,” she said. “They are self-supporting and they need us to help them with trucks, equipment and medical services.”

Kelly and Matthew Leader spent the day riding the amusement park rides provided by Playland Amusements.

Supporting the fire company was also important to Marie Cronin of Port Byron, who is associated with the Montezuma Fire Department. She brought her two grandchildren, Klayton and Kristina Green, to the event.

“We support each other,” she said. “And we brought the grandchildren to have a good day.”

The point of the field days is to raise money for the fire company as well as bring some entertainment and fun to the community, said Barry Rubenau, president of the company.

“We'd be happy if we can profit $10,000,” said Conquest Fire Chief Jim Burke. “We'd be tickled pink.”

Food, beer and cake booths as well as 300 chicken halves for a chicken barbecue and a raffle of merchandise from area businesses helped the fire department to that goal. The final talley of money raised will be counted on Monday, Burke said.

The department also held the first ever demotion derby Saturday evening. Burke said that he expected about 30 cars, which would then be divided into three classes: 4 cylinders, with a payoff of $400; 6 cylinders, with a payoff of $600; and Ladies Night Out, $200.

“We wanted to try something different this year,” said Assistant Chief Dwaine Wilson. “We wanted to draw a different crowd of people and see what we could make of the event.”

Many years ago Conquest held a carnival for the community, but had since disbanded. Six years ago the fire company wanted to do something about that.

“We wanted to bring stuff back into the community,” Wilson said. “We were trying to give something to the community that wasn't available to them.”

Burke and Wilson credited the Cayuga County Jail for garbage and cleanup, the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office for patrolling the area Friday and Saturday night, the Conquest Recreation Committee for assisting with the planning and food, and the Conquest Town Board for allowing the fire department use of the recreation field on Fuller Road.

“We help us and we help them,” said Wilson of the town board. “It's all about being a township together. We're here to protect their homes, families and businesses.”