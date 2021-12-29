Look back: TRW plant in Union Springs closing

Dec. 29, 1996

UNION SPRINGS — A sign hangs in the office building at the TRW plant in Union Springs. On the sign are the company's stock market figures.

Friday, TRW's stock was up three-eighths of a point to 50 3/4 points.

Thirty-four-year-old Libby Halverson wasn't concerned with company figures as she left the plant Friday afternoon. Halverson is one of the few employees who can come back to work Monday.

"I don't understand it," Halverson said. "It seems you just don't know nowadays."

Ninety-seven employees worked their final day Friday at the Salem Street plant, which opened in 1941 as General Products and made distributor caps and rotors. TRW is closing the plant and moving all work done there to plants in Rochester Hills, Michigan, and Reynoso, Mexico.

Halverson has a little over a month left to work at the plant. She is one of 50 employees who will stay on until the end of January to work on a line that makes headlamp switches. The line will continue because a similar line at the Mexico plant isn't ready.

TRW purchased the Union Springs plant from Wickes Manufacturing in 1990.

Halverson has worked at the plant for 16 years. She said Friday was an odd day.

"It was a strange day. Nobody wanted to say goodbye," Halverson said.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

