 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LOOK BACK

Look back: Two Cayuga County sites eyed for historic lists

  • 0

July 12, 2007

Two Cayuga County properties may have a spot on state and national historical lists.

The Auburn Button Works and Logan Silk Mills property and the Orrin W. Burritt House in Weedsport have been nominated to be included in the Registers of Historic Places.

The state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commissioner Carol Ash may add a total of 26 New York properties on the state and national Registers of Historic Places.

The state Board for Historic Preservation recommended the specific buildings and properties at the urging of local committees and groups.

The Registers are officials lists of buildings, structures, districts, landscapes, objects and sites which have a significant place in history, architecture, archeology and culture.

If the Auburn and Weedsport properties receive spots on the registers, they will be eligible for public preservation programs and services, such as matching state grants and federal historic rehabilitation tax credits.

People are also reading…

The state includes nearly 90,000 properties, either individually or part of a historic district, that are included in the National Register of Historic Places.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Iran announces it has enriched uranium up to 20%

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News