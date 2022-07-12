Look back: Two Cayuga County sites eyed for historic lists

July 12, 2007

Two Cayuga County properties may have a spot on state and national historical lists.

The Auburn Button Works and Logan Silk Mills property and the Orrin W. Burritt House in Weedsport have been nominated to be included in the Registers of Historic Places.

The state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commissioner Carol Ash may add a total of 26 New York properties on the state and national Registers of Historic Places.

The state Board for Historic Preservation recommended the specific buildings and properties at the urging of local committees and groups.

The Registers are officials lists of buildings, structures, districts, landscapes, objects and sites which have a significant place in history, architecture, archeology and culture.

If the Auburn and Weedsport properties receive spots on the registers, they will be eligible for public preservation programs and services, such as matching state grants and federal historic rehabilitation tax credits.

The state includes nearly 90,000 properties, either individually or part of a historic district, that are included in the National Register of Historic Places.