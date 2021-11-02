Look back: U.S. Rep. Walsh visits Auburn High School class

Nov. 3, 1996

AUBURN — At 10 a.m. on a Wednesday at Auburn High School, U.S. Rep. Jim Walsh was talking to students about taxes and the economy.

"If we don't get the budget balanced you guys get the bill," he told a class of juniors.

The school bell rung as Walsh was speaking. Without hesitation, the students got up and started to leave.

Their teacher admonished the class for being rude, but the congressman shrugged it off.

"Don't forget," Walsh said as the students exited, "tell your parents to vote."

The road to Washington is riddled with bumps and craters. A modern-day political campaign demands huge amounts of time, money and patience. Candidates go from schools and senior citizen homes to factories and newspaper offices. They shake thousands of hands and make hundreds of speeches, while depriving themselves of sleep.

"Sure it wears you down," Walsh spokesman Jim O'Connor said. "It's also exhilarating. It gets the adrenaline pumping."

The race for the 25th Congressional District has attracted national attention this year. It is considered a pivotal race for control of the House of Representatives.

Democrat Marty Mack and Republican Walsh have battled for this seat while trying to make some time for their families.

Walsh has spent more than $300,000 on the campaign, and Mack has spent about $200,000.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

