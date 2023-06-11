June 11, 2003

CAYUGA - When state university at Albany junior and 2000 Union Springs High School graduate Timothy Quill heard that the political debate and analysis MSNBC show "Hardball with Chris Matthews," was passing through his campus on a nationwide tour, he knew he would have to attend.

But a professor had other ideas, namely sending him up on stage to answer as many trivia questions as possible in a 90-second flurry.

So, on Nov. 20, he stepped into the proverbial hot seat and went eye-to-eye with host Chris Matthews. He did this in front of 1,000 students and university dignitaries. There were some familiar faces, including fellow members of the student a cappella group, The Earth Tones, as well as famous mugs, such as U.S. Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton's.

Fielding questions on politics and history as well as general information, he got eight questions right. It was good enough to win and move on to Washington, D.C., for a showdown Thursday with students from around the country. If he comes out on top, he can net a $10,000 grant for himself and $5,000 for his school.

A Cayuga resident, Quill, who considers himself an "extremely moderate Democrat," was interested in politics from a young age. He liked it so much, he decided to major in political science. He has also become an officer in various extracurricular clubs. Currently, he is doing summer work at the office of state Sen. Michael F. Nozzolio, R-Fayette, in Seneca Falls.

On Monday, he took the LSAT, the test that law schools use to measure applicants. He hopes to go to a topflight law school, and eventually enter public service.

Although Quill is a dean's list student, he didn't expect to be chosen to face the grilling from Matthews. The host, cordial off-camera, fired his questions rapidly. "The nerves were there. I had to look down and concentrate," Quill said.

The pressure affected students in different ways. Some breezed right through and others' minds went blank, he said.

In all, Quill faced 24 questions. He said the toughest questions was, "Who was the first person ever to win two Nobel prizes?" It was Madam Marie Curie.

Quill said he got three or four in a row at the end of the 90 seconds.

Quill and his father, Timothy, are leaving today for the Washington stay, paid for by MSNBC. On Thursday, the "Hardball" episode will be taped. He doesn't know when it will be shown.

"It was an honor to be chosen. I want to represent the school," he said.

Some of his competitors are coming from the University of Pennsylvania, Fordham University, University of Chicago and Notre Dame.

While his focus has been on the law school entrance test, he has done a little preparation that even included watching some "Jeopardy."

"I'll try to bone up on U.S. history and geography," he said.

Quill said the LSAT and "Hardball" were difficult for different reasons. "Hardball" was nerve-wracking, but in the long-term the LSATs are much more important, he said.