Look back: Union Springs students fast to raise money for children in poverty

Feb. 23, 1997

UNION SPRINGS — Thirty-seven Union Springs Academy students stopped eating for 30 hours to help those who have no food.

The fast lasted from 9 a.m. Friday to 3 p.m. Saturday as the academy's high school students accepted pledges to raise money for food, immunizations and other programs to benefit children in Angola, India and the Dominican Republic.

During the fast, the 15 girls and 22 boys were only allowed to drink water and juice. They raised about $836.

"The purpose is to get young people to focus off their own wants and onto the needs of those in other countries," youth pastor Gary Blanchard said. "To educate them to be good Christians. A lot of times Christ was reaching out to others.

The fast took place in the gym, where students had piled their sleeping bags in areas designated by gender.

Blanchard said activities were organized to keep the students' minds off eating.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

